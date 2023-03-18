Happening now: Hoodlums destroy voting materials as 2023 governorship, state assembly elections get underway in Taraba [PICTURES]

Hoodlums in the early hours of Saturday March 18, 2023 destroyed election materials in Akati ward in Donga local government area of Taraba state during governorship and state assembly elections.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the polling unity around 6:30 am when INEC officials were about to dispatch election materials to various polling units.

Blueprint correspondent reports that as a result of the violence, prospective voters scampered for their safety.

An eye witness from Akati word, Jame Chimi, said it took the intervention of the Nigerian army to dispatch the hoodlums.

