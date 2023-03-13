Happening now: Labour Party legal team in INEC to inspect election materials

The Labour Party legal team have arrived at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja.
Blueprint gathered that the team arrived in order to meet the INEC officials and begin the process of inspection of electoral materials used for the February 25, 2023 presidential election.
