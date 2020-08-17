Happening now: Mailafia storms DSS

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, has said that he will always make himself to any invitation by the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

Mailafia started this upon arrival at the Plateau state office of the DSS, accompanied by his wife.

His legal adviser Barr Yakubu Sabo who is the chairman of Jos branch of Nigerian Bar Association, also accompanied him

“I am here to appear before them. The invitation came at the weekend.

“I don’t know the reason, but I am going as a good citizens of this country to honour every authority and to go to listen when I am invited and to help them in their enquiry,” he said.

Dr. Mailafiya arrived in an ashed colour Land Rover discovery 3 series jeep, wearing a white attire.

