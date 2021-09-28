Happening now: Minister Dare hosts Egypt, Algeria Youth and Sports development counterparts as ANOCA celebrates @40 (PICTURES)

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, is about now, Tuesday morning, holding bilateral talks with his counterparts from Egypt and Algeria.

While Ashraf Sobh is the Youth and Sports Minister in Egypt, Abderezak Sebgag is the number Sports administrator in Algeria.

Their bilateral discussion is part of activities marking the 40th anniversary of Association of National Olympic Committees in Africa (ANOCA) taking place this week.

In his introductory remarks, the host Minister, Chief Dare, underscored the importance of the bilateral talks, leading to bilateral agreements.

Already, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on youth and sports development has been knitted between Nigeria and Algeria.

However, the Nigeria’s Youth and Sports Minister assured that similar MOU between Nigeria and Egypt will soon be in place.

The visiting ministers and other top government officials from the tripple nation took time out to share their youth and sports development initiatives.





