[Happening now] National convention: PDP completes delegates’ headcount, bars phones from voting area

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) has completed the headcount of the 773 delegates to vote at the ongoing National Convention to elect the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

PDP National Director Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, who disclosed this cautioned that non-delegates should not be seen close to the cubicles.

She said, “If you are not a delegate, don’t go close to the cubicles, delegates should also note that phones are not allowed around the voting cubicle.”

