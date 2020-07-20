Happening now – NDDC probe: Security tight as Reps committee Chair steps aside, deputy takes over, lawmakers set to grill Akpabio, Pondei

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has recused himself from hearings after allegations of corruption were directed against him.

At the moment, Hon. Thomas Ereyi-Tobi, the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, is now presiding over the hearing.

The committee is now set to grill Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio and acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Daniel Pondei.

Pondei, had walked out of the hearing last week accusing Mr. Tunji Ojo of being an interested party in the probe.

