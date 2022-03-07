[Happening now] NDLEA set to arraign Abba Kyari, others over ‘cocaine deal’

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has brought into the Federal High Court the suspended senior Police officer DCP Abba Kyari and six others involved in an alleged drug deal for arraignment on Monday.

Kyari is dressed in blue Kaftan and is seated with other inside the courtroom waiting for the Judge to arrive.

The NDLEA had filed eight counts of hard drugs trafficking against Mr Kyari, who is also wanted in the United States for his relationship with convicted fraudster, Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abass.

Those to be arrainged along with Kyari include Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Sunday Ubua, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba, Inspector John Nuhu, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

