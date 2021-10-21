Happening now: Nnamdi Kanu, Lawyers in Court (PICTURES)

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was on Thursday brought to the Federal High Court in Abuja where his trial is expected to resume amidst tight security.

According to reports, Kanu was brought to the Court on a black Sports Utility Vehicles at about 8am, although sitting had yet to commence as of the time of this report.

From Transcorp Hilton through the Ministry of Justice and Abia House, security was beefed up with the presence of a combined team of Police, Army, Department of State Services operatives.







