Happening now: NULGE launches protest over non-payment of salary, shuts down AMAC secretariat (VIDEO)

Members of the National Union if Local Government Employees (NULGE), Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), are presently protesting alleged non-payment of January salary by the council.

They however, begged the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Musa Bello, for urgent intervention.

Carrying placards on Thursday morning, with inscriptions such, “FCT Minister, Save Area Council Staff From Hunger, “Non Payment Of January Salary,” “No Salary, No Work,” “We Want Total Release Of Statutory Allocation For Area Councils,” “No Salary, No Work In Area Councils Of FCT,” the members locked the entrance gate to the council, preventing workers from accessing their offices.

