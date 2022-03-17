Happening now: Willie Obiano out, Charles Soludo in as Anambra governor (PICTURES)

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Thursday, assumed office as new Anambra State Governor.

Soludo, who emerged governor of the state during the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial poll, took over from the immediate past governor, Chief Willie Obiano, in a ‘low keyed’ swearing in ceremony held at government house, Awka.

The event earlier billed to be attended by 50 persons was however, graced by over two hundred dignatories from all walks of life including the former governor Obiano.

Blueprint reports that Obiano after the official hand over boarded his vehicle home while Prof. Soludo addressed the public.