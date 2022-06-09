Happening now: Osimhen, Umar lead Super Eagles attack vs Sierra Leone in AFCON qualifier, match kicks off 5pm *See full lineup

Two Super Eagles Victor Osimhen and Sadiq Umar will lead attack for Nigeria against the lone stars of Sierra Leone in the first Nations Cup qualifying match on Thursday evening.

The match kicks off 5pm.