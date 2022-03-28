Happening now: Osinbajo storms Abeokuta, meets Obasanjo amidst 2023 speculations

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Monday met with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at his his residence, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Osinbajo is in the Ogun state capital for a high-level dialogue organised by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA).

The dialogue tagged, ‘West Africa: Rising To The Challenge Of Consolidating Democratic Governance’, is to hold at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta on Monday and Tuesday.

Osinbajo, who was escorted by the Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, landed at exactly 10:24am within the premises of the OOPL.

They however proceeded to the venue of the dialogue after the Vice President was received by the former president at a close door meeting.