Happening now: Paris stands still as PSG officially unveil Lionel Messi to fans

August 11, 2021




Messi

Lionel Messi is set to speak publicly as a Paris Saint-Germain player for the first time this morning, as he is officially unveiled by his new club. 

In a transfer that has reverberated around world football, six-time Ballon D’Or winner Messi left Barcelona after a trophy-laden 21-year spell, signing a two-year contract with the French giants. 

Messi, who will wear the No 30 shirt, which he wore when breaking through at Barcelona, will earn a whopping £1million a week as he looks to finally guide PSG to Champions

