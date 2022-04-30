[Happening now] PDP ward congress: Tension grows, party faithful stranded over ‘diversion of materials in Akwa Ibom’

Tension have enveloped the political climate of Akwa Ibom state as thousands of aspiring adhoc delegates who trooped out with their supporters for the ongoing Saturday’s election are currently stranded in their various People’s Democratic Party (PDP) offices across the state since morning.

Blueprint correspondent covering the election observed that rather than the state party office located at Atan offot in Uyo, materials meant for the election were shared at Maintain Peace Movement office at Udo Udoma office uyo for movement to different destination.

However at the time of filing the report, no single party office across the state have received any material for the election while investigations revealed that they have been diverted to private homes of party chieftains.

Speaking with some of the aspiring delegates, the party stalwarts expressed deep frustration over “the ongoing massive disenfranchisement” stressing that the party should be ready to organise fresh election or face legal actions.

According to Mr Willy Etim, an aspiring delegate from Uruan council area, ”We gathered that the National officials brought to organise the election got compromised by MPM members to help work for Pastor Umo Eno’s emergence and they obliged. We are waiting here for materials since 8am and now its 2pm no news’.

”I’m aware that the materials are safely diverted to politicians private homes where the election and the results are being prepared in favour of aspiring delegates selected by MPM officers, we are awaiting for their next line of action” Mr Paulinus Ekong an aspiring delegate from Uyo told Journalists.”

Information gathered by Journalists who visited Ikot ekpene, Obot akara, Ika, Ibesikpo asutan ITU and Oruk anam local government areas exposed lack of election materials at the official designated election centres with thousands of people stranded.

Several calls put to the party chairman Mr Aniekan Akpan for his response was not answered while text message to him is yet to be replied as at press time.

