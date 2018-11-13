Happening Now: Persistent proplematic sound system forces Reps to adjourn plenary

Problematic sound system has literately forced members of House of Representatives to adjourn sitting till Wednesday and the situation may lead indefinite adjournment, Speaker Dogara has just announced.

Dogara who was visibly sad over the development hinted that the microphones were installed in 1999 and the panels would take three weeks to arrive Nigeria from Germany.

While the plenary lasted a little over an hour, lawmakers were seen passing a cordless microphone around to enable them to contribute on the floor of the House.

This is the second time in under a month that the house would be adjoining plenary over a faulty sound system.

