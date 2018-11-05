Happening Now: Plateau Gov at Army Hqs, pays condolence visit to Buratai over Alkali’s death

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen T.Y. Buratai a while ago on Monday received the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, who was in his office to commiserate with the Army over the murder of Major General Idris Alkali.

Lalong paid the condolence visit to Buratai at the Army headquarters in Abuja

Alkali’s body was dug out of a shallow well in Plateau State weeks after he had been declared missing.

Alkali’s remains were officially laid to rest on Saturday at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

The information about Lalong’s condolence visit was contained in a tweet on the verified Twitter handle of the Nigerian Army, @HQNigerianArmy.

