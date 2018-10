The Nigerian Police force a while ago paraded suspected Killers of Rashidat Jimoh, a renowned businesswoman in Ilorin Kwara state

The suspected Armed Robbers who were paraded by Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Aremu Adeniran in Police headquarters in Abuja, revealed that the dastard act was carried out on July 7, 2018.

Details loading

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.