Happening Now: Poor turn of Spectators, organisation dug National Sports Festival opening show

A clear show of poor organisation and display are currently being witnessed at the opening ceremony of 19th National Sports Festival, taking place inside Abuja National Stadium.

The opening show is at the moment beehive of many social activities, but turn out of Spectators, Athletes and Officials is grossly low.

Earlier, no fewer than 22 states presented their contingents for match past.

However, the speech by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Adesola Olusola put the number of states present to be 36.

Details loading…