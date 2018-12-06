Happening Now: Poor turn of Spectators, organisation dug National Sports Festival opening show

December 6, 2018 Paul Okah Sports, Top Stories 0

A clear show of poor organisation and display are currently being witnessed at the opening ceremony of 19th National Festival, taking place inside .

The opening show is at the moment beehive of many social activities, but turn out of Spectators, and Officials is grossly low.

Earlier, no fewer than 22 states presented their contingents for match past.

However, the speech by , Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Adesola Olusola put the number of states present to be 36.

Details loading…

You searched: , , ,




Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply