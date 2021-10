Thousands of basketball players (both male and female) are currently protesting alleged poor leadership of Musa Kida-led Nigeria Basketball (NBBF).

Players of victorious Nigeria’s D’Tigresses had few days ago revealed that NBBF under Kida had owed them backlog of allowances since 2018.

D’Tigresses few weeks ago won 2021 FIBA Afrobasket women tournament in Cameroon.

They had won same competition in 2017 and 2019.