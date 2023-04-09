Happening now: Remains of Nigeria’s ex-AGF, Bola Ajibola, arrives residence in Abeokuta [VIDEO]

The body of the former Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola, who died in the early hours of Sunday has arrived his residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Hilltop Estate, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital

The body arrived at about 10:50am in an Ebony Cascade bus, along with family members from Lagos where the legal luminary had his last breathe.

Details loading…

remains of former Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola arrived at his residence on Sunday for his final Islamic rites.

He was reported to have died at a Lagos hospital.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

