Residents of Osogbo the capital of Osun state are currently celebrating the Appeal Court victory of the state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Blueprint had reported that the governor was affirmed as the winner of 16 July 2022 Osun state governorship election.

The court also awarded N500,00 in fines against Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp