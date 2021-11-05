Happening now: Roads empty, shops closed as Awka residents sit at home despite IPOB’s u-turn on no movement order (PICTURES)

There are growing concerns over scheduled governorship election in Anambra state as residents of Awka, the state capital remained at home day after Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) called off initial one week sit-at-home order.

IPOB had on Thursday evening announced that the sit-at-home arrangement has been cancelled to pave way for people to exercise their franchise on Saturday November 6, being Anambra governorship election day.

However, the fresh pronouncement by IPOB seem not to have made any difference as shops at various markets and street are closed on Friday.

When Blueprint sought to know why people still preferred to stay indoors, a resident Mrs Esther Udeh said, “People were already prepared to stay at home. Even with the new announcement by IPOB, many are still afraid to go out to fear of the unknown.

“In the past few days, Anambra has been flooded with policemen, soldiers and all kinds of security officials who go about shooting sporadically.

“These security men are all over the streets. Their presence is even enough to instill fear in people if they fire bullets, nobody knows where or who it will land on.

“Again, many people are not aware of change of movement by IPOB because the announcement came to the public towards evening on Thursday.”

Another resident, Uchenna Kanayo, said, “I heard about the new announcement by IPOB but I have already, made up my mind not to go anywhere till next week.”

It remains to be seen how the election and its outcome will pan out, however, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has put necessary plans in place with an assurance of a hitch-free exercise.









Related

No tags for this post.