Happening now: Ronaldo, Pogba benched, Martial starts as Manchester United, Everton tango in Premier League game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted the drama of Wednesday’s last-gasp victory over Villarreal played a big part in his selection for the lunchtime kick-off vs Everton.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage time winner spared Manchester United’s blushes to seal a late 2-1 win on his first Champions League appearance back at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer conceded the Portuguese forward’s minutes would “need to be managed” over the course of the season when discussing the clash with Everton to reporters on Friday.

And he has followed that up by starting the 36-year-old on the bench for the visit of the Toffees.

Explaining his decision, Solskjaer said prior to kick-off: “Well Wednesday night was a big effort, big emotional and physical output. So we needed to freshen it up, we knew it’s an early kick off.”

Both Ronaldo and midfielder Paul Pogba are on the bench as the match against Everton goes on.