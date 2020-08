Lagos state government has finally revealed that worship centres will be reopened on August 7 for services.

Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this while giving updates on the COVID-19 pandemic at Marina in Lagos state said restaurant would be allowed to carry out eat-in services as from August 14.

He also said churches will be allowed to admit 50% capacity of membership.

