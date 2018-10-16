Happening Now: Security take over as Fayemi replaces Fayose in Ekiti

As the inauguration of Dr Kayode Fayemi as the new Governor of Ekiti state gets underway on Tuesday, report reaching Blueprint indicates that heavy security has been mounted inside Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

Fayemi’s instalment followed the expiration of Ayodele Fayose whose tenure expired midnight on Monday.

Fayemi, will be sworn in alongside his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola in an event expected to be graced by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Also, some Governors will be around for the epoch occasion.

Security agencies, comprising the police, Department of State Services(DSS) , Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) and military are concentrated at Okeyinmi, Fajuyi Park and the Secretariat road, where the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, venue of the inauguration, is located .

The heavy security presence may not be unconnected with the expectation that President Muhammadu Buhari will grace the ceremony.

Vehicles conveying people to the venue are not allowed to go beyond a kilometre to the location to prevent breakdown of law and order.

