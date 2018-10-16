Happening Now: Seychelles hold South Africa, open ‘group top window’ for Eagles in AFCON Qualifier

Seychelles have forced South Africa to a 0-0 draw in their second leg of AFCON qualifying tie.
A win for Nigeria against Libya tonight at Sfax will take the Super Eagles to the top of group E.
No tags for this post.
