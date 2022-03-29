[Happening now] Super Eagles vs Black stars: Journalists, fans, others stranded on highway as security operatives block Moshood Abiola stadium gates

Thousands of people including Sports Journalists, fans trying to gain entrance into the Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja, venue of Nigeria’s Super Eagles versus black stars of Ghana World Cup playoffs are stranded for hours.

Some of them who spoke to Blueprint on Tuesday, said the security operatives comprising mainly DSS, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) mounted the gate and refused many from entering the premise.

There are about five different main entry points into the stadium located along airport road, adjacent popular city gate.

“The Ministry and Nigeria Football Federation have good intention for today’s match made them to pay for up to N20, 000 tickets to fans because the Super Eagles need all support they could get.

“Why will the security officials frustrate us from entering? Some of have spent over two hours at this gate with our tickets and there’s no way to enter,” one of the furious fans said, while calling on the Minister of Youth and Sports development Chief Sunday Dare to intervene.

Blueprint crew on ground witnessed when sports Journalists trooping in to cover the event had to turn back after waiting in vein.

When our correspondent made effort to speak with one of the senior Police Officer (name withheld) on ground, he declined comment.