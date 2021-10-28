Happening now: Tambuwal, Wike, other PDP governors meet Mimiko in Ondo

From left: Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Nyesom Wike, Rivers State, former governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state, governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and chairman PDP governors forum and Hon. Joseph Akinlaja arriving Mimiko's residence in Ondo town

Some governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently meeting with a former governor of Ondo state Olusegun Mimiko.

The meeting is taking place at the country home of Mimiko in Ondo state.

The governors at the meeting include Seyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike, Aminu Tambuwal and Onyechi Ikpeazu of Oyo, Rivers Sokoto, Abia states respectively.

Mimiko who is expected to return to PDP with other political bigwigs from his state, will officially announce his intention after the meeting.

