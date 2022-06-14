Happening now: Tight security as FCT area council chairmen, councillors-elect take oath of office

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malami Muhammad Musa Bello, is about now inaugurating the newly elected Chairmen and councillors of the six area councils of the FCT.

The long awaited event is taking place inside the Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture located at Area 10, Garki Abuja amidst tight security.

Earlier, Blueprint correspondent sighted the Chairman-elect of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Christopher Zakka (Maikalangu) exchanging pleasantries with dignitaries at the event.

Dignitaries and invited guests are presently arriving the venue, with repeated announcement by the Chief Press Secretary the Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, revealing that the minister is still on his way.

At the entrance to the venue, security agents were sighted screening dignitaries, journalists and those hoping to enter the conference hall used for the inauguration.

Our reporter observed that some political party supporters and those who don’t have business with the inauguration are being turned back at the gate.

Also, many journalists without proper accreditation are being prevented from accessing the conference hall, with some journalists calling friends already inside the hall to come out and identify them before being allowed in.

The area councils that their chairmen and councillor-elect are being inaugurated include AMAC, Bwari, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Abaji and Kwali.

