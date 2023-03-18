Happening now: Violence breaks out in Bayelsa, voting materials, snatched, destroyed on 2023 election day

Violence has been reported in some voting areas in Ogbia, Bayelsa state.

Blueprint correspondent gathered that voting materials for Ogbia wards 2, 3, 4 and 5 under Constituency 2 in Ogbia Local Govt Area of Bayelsa State have carted away and destroyed as early as 8.30am during state assembly election on Saturday March 18, 2023.

The state governor Douye Diri has already condemned the act.

He swiftly and particularly called on Inspector General of Police and Bayelsa Commissioner of Police to restore peace in the area.

