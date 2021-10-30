Happening now: Watch as Atiku, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, other supporters turn convention to carnival, campaign (VIDEO)

Barely two years to the 2023 presidential election, supporters of various aspirants turned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention ground to campaign and some sort of carnival display.

Beautifully dressed in colourful attire, carrying posters of their preferred candidates for the 2023 Presidential election, various supporters were seen dancing to melodious sound around at the ongoing PDP 2021 National Convention, tagged “Nigeria Rescue Mission”, Saturday, in Eagles Square, Abuja.

Supporters of the former Vice President, the 2019 Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, were seen with his posters with inscriptions like ” 2023 Atiku is the answer”, “I stand with Atiku” and ” 2023 Support Atiku” dancing from one end to another.

Also, the supporters of the two-term former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwasos, also known as the kwankwasiya stole the show with their branded white clothes.

With red cap, they were also seen chanting “kwankwaso! Kwankwaso!!” from one place to another within the popular Eagles Square.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and incumbent Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed’s supporters were also seen with posters and flyers of the Kauran Bauchi for 2023. His posters also flooded most stands in Eagles Square, Abuja.

Similarly, visible within and outside Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the PDP 2021 National Convention are 2024 posters, banners of the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.