“Happy Ember Months: Caution Through Experience”

. FROM Bayero University, KANO STATE

Hurray! It’s a whole new set of the year, congratulations to us that withness the beginning of the celeb months. Over the years, September to December are the most anticipated months of the year, they are characterised by several joyous occasions, gathering, festivities and other ember-brations. Unfortunately, the season is also known for it’s bewilderment to mysterious happenings and tragedies.

Regardless of any mythical or scientific sentiments, this is season when utmost caution and sensitivity to all safety measures is crucial. According to Federal Road safety Commission(FRSC), about 682 persons died, while 3,953 others were injured in 1,107 road accidents across the country in December 2018. This buttresses very little of factors to beware.

Most common sources of tragedy in Ember months include:

Kidnapping, Robbery and other Criminal activities: Many in order to cater for emerging needs often go above in sourcing for money, therefore endearing different calibres of cannibal, consequently bread insecurity and brutality of innocents. It is a period when police gets busy and prison full. Accident: Embers means more celebrations and gathering, hence hectic road. This is the period when road accident increases. Causes of accident are speed violation, wrongful overtaking, dangerous driving, tyre burst, brake failure and neglecting of road safety rules. Fortunately, these are things we can avoid by strictly adherent to road safety rules. Health Issues: the season comes with intense cold and dry land which causes sickness, recur the healed and intensifying existing one.It is therefore important to be cautious and stay glued with medical assistant.

Government, parents and every individual should put all hands on deck in ensuring survival of all and sundry. Kudos to Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on their initiative by embarking on its annual Road safety campaign. Other security and law enforcement agencies should also deploy considerable resources so as to ensure minimal damage and peaceful months. Health institutions should set up necessary mechanism to provide for any health emergency and further aid in curtailing risk of coronavirus in this crowdy Ember months.

Furthermore, parents should aim at shaping to and fro of their wards, prevent any stimulus that might incure danger to themselves and society and reinforce their household with prayer. May the almighty prevent any form of bemoan, see us through the months and reward us with its dividends. Stay Safe and Happy Ember Months