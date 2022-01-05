Happy New Year

Welcome to the first week of 2022. It feels strange and exciting to think we are in the 3rd year of the 2020s decade, the 22nd year of the 3rd millennium and the 21st century. Phew, sounds kinda scary, and a lot. I know, but there you have it, folks. We live in those times the age that seemed so far off and invincible, yet here we are right in the middle of it.

The other day I was doing some research on how best to prepare for 2022 and stumbled across this interesting piece of information about the cultural and significance interpretation of the year by different societies. To the Chinese for example, 2022 is the year of the Water-Tiger. In Chinese mythology, the Tiger (not lion) is known as the king of all beasts and is a symbol of bravery, strength, exorcism of evil and a bearer of good tidings. Much more interesting to me is also the fact that while the rest of the world has just stepped into 2022, the Ethiopians are still in 2014, which means they are 8 years behind the rest of the world.

For those who do not know, Ethiopia is an African country located at a place called ‘the horn of Africa’ within the tropical latitudes of the north-south and east-west dimensions. Ethiopia is reputed to be the only African country that remains uncolonized to this day, which is possibly the reason why it runs a calendar different from the rest of the world.

The significance of analysing the Chinese and Ethiopian cultures in this story is to indicate the diversity and uniqueness of cultures and beliefs. China may be too far from Nigeria, but Ethiopia is not. The uniqueness and difference in cultural, traditional, and religious beliefs make us distinct and diverse, and diversity is what makes humans thrive. All the developed countries have something in common, diversity. They are not monotonous in cultural and religious beliefs. Without diversity, all we could possibly have would have been mediocrity and stagnation.

With every new year comes a new resolution. (Although this tradition has now lost its flavour), we must however remind ourselves to constantly strive to be better at every given opportunity, not just a new year.

But as this is a new year, let us just name this ‘Better ME’.

As 2022 sets in, it is my hope that we shall all make a commitment to be better persons, individually and collectively. We shall be better humans, citizens, employees, employers, and parents even if it is just by understanding the importance of diversity for our individual and social growth.

Now more than ever, there is an urgent need for us to recognise, acknowledge and respect each other’s uniqueness and identity without prejudice and unnecessary stereotype.

In 2022 and beyond, let us learn to respect and appreciate embrace one another’s uniqueness and differences without dissent and polarisation. The unity, peace and progress of our societies and the world depend on it. If that is.

It does not really take much; we just need to resolve to be and do something different and better for ourselves and others with the time we have, because time is one thing that goes by so fast and can never be recovered. The time we have is our greatest asset, let us use it well by living fulfilling lives, lives that satisfies us, set us free, add happiness joy, value and a sense of purpose that contributes to making this world a better place.

You get to achieve a life of purpose by simple things like donating your time or talent voluntarily, donating money to charities you like, expanding your circle of friends and surrounding yourself with positive people, exploring your interests and starting something, you have never done before, consider lending your voice to social injustices that bother you.

Most times, restructuring and new resolutions are not so much about achieving more or making more money. It is about redesigning, refining, and rediscovering your life and what matters.

If that is the only thing you achieve in 2022, I assure you that YOU WOULD HAVE DONE WELL.

Welcome to 2022.Hawwah writes from Abuja via: Weblink: www.jiddare.com; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/HonestDiscussionswithJiddare001—