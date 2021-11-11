Hard time: Housewife steals goat in Osun



Residents of Ayepe area, Osogbo, Osun state capital, Thursday, caught a 30-year-old mother of three, Adewole Suliyat, for allegedly stealing a goat.



The wan who claimed to have come from Konda area, Ilobu, Irepodun local government of Osun state, was caught on November 9, 2021.



It was gathered that the suspect was taking the she-goat out of the community when she was challenged and later confessed to the crime.



The residents were said to have descended on the suspect before she was rescued by the men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).



The suspect who was interrogated by residents of the community, said “I have a peculiar way of catching the animals. I usually carry some dried peel of cassava in a plastic basket so when I look round and find no one in sight, I put down the basket. Goats find it attractive and while feeding on it, I catch and tie them.

“Anyone I meet on the way would think I bought it from the owner,” the suspect confessed.



The State Public Relations Officer of the corps, DSC Adigun Daniel, confirmed the arrest of the woman, saying she will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.



