Harira’s life matters

The gruesome killing of Harira Jibrin, a 32-year-old woman, who is nine months pregnant, alongside her four children – Fatima (nine), Khadija (seven), Hadiza (five) and Zaituna (two) in Anambra state by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), remains condemnable, barbaric, animalistic and inhuman.

I shed tears when I watched the video of the heinous act, because the act seems to be animalistic. In my religion, which is Islam, it is prohibited to kill women or children even during war, because they are vulnerable in the society.

I read on a national daily, where the deceased’s husband, Jibrin Ahmed, was quoted as saying “I’m now left with nobody; they have wiped out my entire family. I am so worried and in a trauma. My hope is to take the corpses to Ganye local government area of Adamawa state and bury them because the cemetery the Arewa community is using here is already filled.

“But we have now decided to bury them in Awka, Anambra state because the mortuary attendant did not treat the corpses, no preservative measure was done; hence we cannot travel with the corpses as they have already started decomposing. We have no other option than to take them to Awka and bury them there.”

After reading this, I asked myself: what was the offence of Harira and her kids to deserve this barbaric treatment, by killing them in front of everyone and leaving their corpses in a pool of blood in the street? Did Harira abuse anyone? Or did she make blasphemous statement against any religion? Where are our elite, politicians, human rights activists?

The Oby Ezekwesilis, Atikus, Gumis, Aishatou Yousufus, among others, we are still waiting for you to condemn the act, as you normally do whenever something like this happens.

I wonder why those people who shouted over the murder of Deborah Samuel, who blasphemed our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) recently, keep mute. Are they not in the country? It is sad that they suddenly lost their voices, when it concerned Harira and her four children, who were killed, because they are northerners.

Why would the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, not treat IPOB terrorists in the language they will understand, like bandits and Boko Haram are being treated?

We are tired of seeing statement of condemnation from the federal government. We want government to take drastic action by apprehending those behind the killing of the Harira, her kids and other innocent northerners in the southern part of the country, to face the law.

Also, I want the Anambra state government to fully compensate Malam Jibrin Ahmed in order to have a sense of belonging, in view of the situation he finds himself not just that chicken change of N500,000.

We want peace to reign in all parts of our dear country. We also demand justice for Harira and her children as well as all northerners killed by IPOB terrorists.

WeWantPeace.

StopTheKillingOfNotthenersInSouthEast.

WeDemandJusticeForHariraAndHerKids.

Sani Adamu Hassan,

Bauchi

[email protected]

