Harmattan: ACUF warns on ‘exposure to asthma-triggers’ 

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), has warned asthma patients against unnecessary exposure to asthma-triggers during the harmattan season.

In an exclusive chat with Blueprint Weekend, on Friday in Abuja, Uba said the harmattan season “comes with cold and dry air and that most people with asthma usually experience increased asthma crisis during this season; hence the need to be well prepared.”

He, therefore, advised patients to put together an asthma/allergy management plan with a health professional and ensure they have enough medications within reach in order to be more in control of their health.

Uba urged patients to “get more information about their triggers, identify and manage their allergies in order to ensure a successful yuletide devoid of sad incidents.”

He added that “Christmas trees, outdoor barbecues, fires, cigarette smoke, pets, sunscreens and mosquito repellents are common holiday triggers for most asthma patients and should be avoided as much as possible.”

He said: “In line with the tips from the Asthma NZ, it is important for asthma patients to ensure they have enough medications while travelling, especially at this Yuletide. If you know you are going to be away from your main bags for a long time, make sure you have your medications in your hand luggage. It’s always best to include more, just in case of misplaced suitcases.

“It’s easy to let your asthma routine slip during the holidays, but its important to take your prescribed preventer every day, unless otherwise advised. Moreover, relievers and most medicines work best in conditions lower than 25 degrees, so avoid keeping it on the window sill, in the glove box or in direct sun.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.