Harmonious co-existence: Buratai advocates local language flow

Chief of Army Staff, LT. Get. T. Y Buratai has said that the key requirement for success in human domain is the ability to communicate with the local population, which is to understand the local language in the objective environment.
Buratai made the call during the graduation ceremony of the indigenous languages proficiency course 2 which was held at the Army Resource Centre in Abuja.
He added, “The human domain is comprise by human including, human as physical beings, taught, motion and human action,” he stressed.
“In human domain is what human are, what they think additionally.
“The military objectives in the human domain should be influenced, dominating the human domain is the ability to influenced targeted individuals and groups better than the adversary.
According to him, the challenge is the extent that Nigerian Army is currently deployed in all the State for internal security operation
He noted that ethnic, moral are combine with numerical strength which constitute the major source of strength and national pride.
Earlier in his remark, Director General Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Major Gen. JGS Hamakim said that the course is meant for the officers and soliders that are residing in FCT.
“The course was inaugurated on Oct 8 2018 in line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff.
He stated further, that the aim is to support the realization of the Nigerian Army language policy that requires officers and soliders to be proficiency with at list one indigenous language order than mother tongue.
“it is also to break communication barriers between the personal and local population while conducting internal security operation across the country, in view of our language diversity as well as internal security challenges.
“The Nigerian Army Resource centre graduated 96 Army officers and soliders in the indigenous language proficiency course two and the guaduatee were giving certificate.
Brig.Gen.Aliya Omokhogie Abdullahi who was one of the graduatee gave the vote of thanks, commending the chief of staff for the opportunity giving them to learn other languages in addition to their profession.
He appreciated the instructors for their time and zeal during the one month course.
