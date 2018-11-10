Harmonious co-existence: Buratai advocates local language flow

Chief of Army Staff, LT. Get. T. Y Buratai has said that the key requirement for success in human domain is the ability to communicate with the local population, which is to understand the local language in the objective environment.

Buratai made the call during the graduation ceremony of the indigenous languages proficiency course 2 which was held at the Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

He added, “The human domain is comprise by human including, human as physical beings, taught, motion and human action,” he stressed. “In human domain is what human are, what they think additionally. “The military objectives in the human domain should be influenced, dominating the human domain is the ability to influenced targeted individuals and groups better than the adversary.

According to him, the challenge is the extent that Nigerian Army is currently deployed in all the State for internal security operation