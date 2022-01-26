Harnessing legal frameworks to curb illicit money, godfatherism, others ahead 2023 polls

It is no coincidence that the political influence of the use of illicit money to organise political campaign is a problem in so many countries. All these bothers the Electoral Forum, an initiative of the Electoral Hub, an organ of the Initiative for Research Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) that pooled resource persons from Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) together with other electoral stakeholders to evolve solutions to the unique problems facing electoral governance in Nigeria. ADEOLA TUKURU reports.

On January 21st and 22nd, 2022, the Electoral Forum which is an initiative of the Electoral Hub, an organ of the Initiative for Research Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) supported by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) and MacArthur Foundation organised a high level policy round table on political campaign finance to analyse the concept of campaign finance, explore best practices from around the world and discuss challenges from the Nigerian perspective.

The use of campaign funds to advocate godfatherism, commit violent acts against the electoral process, candidates, parties or voters is illegal in every system.

Nigerians are of the notion that campaign funds should not be used to create phony voter registration lists or fictitious polling stations.

They also believe that it should not be used to pay for the destruction of electoral materials or to intimidate electoral officials.

At the just concluded policy roundtable, the Chairman of Electoral Forum , Professor Adebayo Olukoshi explained that illicit money in politics is what translated into what we know as godfatherism in politics, in which effectively, when some group of individuals might in fact own an entire State Assembly.

According to the chairman of Electoral Forum, “What we call ‘money-bags’ and ‘clients of money-bags’ are probably the ones who are likely to be able to raise some of those kind of resources as defined within the parameters of the law.

He said the roundtable became necessary considering that “we are very quickly moving into an election year – 2023 is around the corner and for all intents and purposes, campaigns have already started in the lead up to 2023.”

He further stated that policy roundtable is being held to discuss the issue of campaign finance, including how best practices from around the world can inform efforts to improve regulation and monitoring of campaign finance in Nigeria.

Setting parameters of financial nature

In his words, “You cannot consolidate a democracy if you are not able to address the question of participation and setting parameters including of a financial nature to ensure that the maximum number of interested candidates are able to put themselves forward without too much hindrance.

“It is one which has exercised the minds of scholars and policy makers, not just within this country, but around the world.

“And in recent times, it has in fact become a dominant question of interest to election managers and political observers on the global scale, as we have witnessed an increase of enormous proportions of what it costs to run an election and to win an election – there are two sides to it: running an election and also what it takes for candidates to win elections.”

Mechanisms in generating resources

Professor Olukoshi cited an example in the United States, where there has always been all kinds of mechanisms put in place including exploratory committees, super-packs, and various other mechanisms for generating resources for politicians and attempting to account for those resources.

He said in other jurisdictions, quite a significant number of jurisdictions around the world, there had not in fact been a clearly established legal framework, until recent times, to try to define the parameters for what can and cannot be used by candidates in their bid to win power.

He observed that the immediate trigger, at least in recent times, for the expression of concerns, quite apart from the quantum of resources – sometimes mind boggling, that have been deployed by politicians to win power, is also the concern about the entry of criminal money into the political system in which effective criminal gangs are able to buy power as it were.

Corruption as increased influence of money in electoral process

Also, the Founder and Director of Electoral Hub , Princess Hamman-Obels observed that corruption has also increased the influence of money in the electoral process, as practices such as vote buying and selling have become the norm during elections .

She said that the result is that without access to huge amount of money, it is incredibly difficult ,if not possible to contest for elections in Nigeria .

Charge for strict enforcement in election funding

Also, the National Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Engr. Yabagi Sani, called for a strict enforcement of the regulations on election funding so as to prevent the monetisation of the electoral process and improve the level of trust between electorates and political party candidates.

He said while the controversial Electoral Amendment Bill (2020), if eventually assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, will usher in the upgrading of what a presidential candidate can spend at elections from N1 Billion to N5 Billion, representing a 400% increment amongst others, there was a need for its enforcement to ensure compliance with the provisions of the law on political campaign finance.

On monitoring of money movement by INEC

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakub assured that the electoral empire would also monitor the movement of money on election days to help tackle vote-buying at polling units.

Represented by Prof. Ajayi Kunle, who is INEC’s National Commissioner in-charge of party monitoring committee, Mahmood said through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), commercial banks would be mandated to report all suspicious transactions ahead of the election while threatening to prosecute any bank that failed to cooperate.

He said, “As long as we have not notified anybody that the race to the 2023 general election has started, we are not unaware of what anybody is doing. We follow the law strictly. Every candidate must be made to declare his bank asset.

Dignitaries in attendance

Some notable persons in attendance were the representative of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; the representative of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakub; the former Chairman of INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega; former INEC National Commissioners, Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu and Amina Zakari, and Special Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mohammad Kuna.

Also present were the Forum members including retired National Electoral Commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners, Deputy Secretaries, and Directors of INEC; Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Sam Egwu; the representative of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Chairman, Engineer Yabaji Yusuf; CDD Research Fellow, Professor Adele Jinadu; former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja and Sokoto State University, Professor Nuhu Yaqub; and Africa Director of MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shettima.