Harrowing experiences as passengers bemoan railway workers’ strike

Passengers across Nigeria were Thursday made to bear the brunt of the strike action by workers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation whose two unions, the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NURW) and the Senior Staff Association (SSA) made real their threat to commence a three-day warning strike following irreconcilable differences in their negotiations for workers welfare.

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, had been unable to convince the aggrieved unions last Saturday not to down tool at an interactive meeting he held with them in Lagos.

Terminals of railway stations in Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Kaduna, Itakpe and other locations where the NRC has made giant gains in recent years either by reconstructions or total construction of brand now narrow and standard gauge were deserted as passengers, some who turned up to ascertain the situation had to find other means of transportations to their destinations.

In Lagos, the epic centre of businesses for the NRC, striking workers stormed the rail track at Ebute Metta otherwise call Mobolaji Johnson Train station at the early Thursday morning chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with inscription demanding better working conditions of service.

The placards bears inscriptions such as “give us salary regime or we die”, “work for Nigeria railway and die in abject poverty”, “good salaries bring better results, bad salaries kill morale”, ‘’Railway workers’ Salaries are the poorest and baddest under FMOT,”

At the Agbado station in Ogun state and Agege in Lagos, our reporter noticed quiete environment as passengers either stood or sat in clusters discussing the development.

An elderly man in his late seventies Mr. Olufemi Ayodeji, told our reporter in Agege that he had planned to visit his son in Ibadan who was due to travel out of the country on Friday via the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line but said it wasn’t possible due to the stalemate.