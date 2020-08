Tottenham have completed the signing of goalkeeper Joe Hart on a contract until 2022.

Hart successfully underwent a medical on Monday and will compete with Paulo Gazzaniga for Hugo Lloris’ No 1 spot in Jose Mourinho’s squad next season.



The 33-year-old became a free agent after his contract came to an end at Burnley at the end of last season, in a campaign where he made just three appearances in all competitions for the Clarets in 2019/20.