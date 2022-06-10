Hassan Adamu, Olusola Obada: Where are they now?

They were public servants who are no longer seen or heard of; ELEOJO IDACHABA in this piece asks where they could be now.

Hassan Adamu

Known as the Wakilin Adamawa, Ambassador Hassan Adamu is also a man of many parts. He is a politician, diplomat, business man, technocrat and administrator who spent the bulk of his time in the boardroom of many financial houses. He is a founding member of the PDP and for many years was the chairman, board of trustees of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC) where he and others played a key role in the capital market of the country.

During one of his opening remarks in his capacity as board chairman of the organisation, he remarked that, “I am happy to inform you that in response to the development in Nigeria’s financial services industry and global economy, NDIC has taken some incentives to enhance its relevance as a critical component of the financial safety-net. It is my sincere hope that the performance of the corporation would be improved upon in the succeeding years as we brace up for the challenges ahead.” These days nothing is heard about this great man again.

Achike Udenwa

Achike Udenwa is a former governor of Imo state between 1999 and 2007 ,on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was also appointed as a minister of commerce and industry in 2008 by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Political analysts say Udenwa’s tenure in Imo witnessed a gross infrastructure deficit unequalled in the history of the state.

For instance, he was said to have left a sour mark for his successor, Ikedi Ohakim, who equally could not move the state forward.

While speaking on the poor performance of Udenwa, the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, once said, “Chief Udenwa is adjudged the worst governor Imo state has ever had both during the military and civilian administrations. He blew away the eight years he held sway as governor and should not blame anybody but himself. If he feels that this claim is false, let him be patriotic enough to publish his achievements for the eight years he was governor and let Rochas Okorocha publish his own achievements for eight years also, since it is now eight years versus eight years.

“In fact, he is envious of Okorocha because while he left no positive footprints behind, Rochas Okorocha is leaving behind enviable footprints as Imo governor for eight years.”

Although he still seems to possess the energy to serve Nigeria in some capacities, for some time now, no one has heard much about this former governor.

Olusola Obada

Olusola Obada was both the deputy governor of Osun state from 2003 to 2010 as well as former minister of state for defence and later as substantive minister from 2012 to 2013. A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), she was a member of the Goodluck Jonathan/Sambo Campaign Organisation in 2015, but her efforts and those of others could not return the party to power, the reason for which she appeared to have lost out entirely since then. Her last known public appointment was as chairman, governing council of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma in Jigawa state; a position that ended shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved all appointments made by the PDP administration preceding him. Apart from a few society weddings and public functions this former minister attended, not much has been heard about her again.

