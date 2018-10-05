Hassan emerges PDP Reps candidate in FCT

Alhaji Hassan Usman Sokodobo, a former Abaji Area Council chairman and former commissioner, Federal Character Commission, Yesterday clinched the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representative ticket for Abuja South federal constituency, comprising Abaji, Kwali, Kuje and Gwagwalada.

Announcing the results in Kwali Area Council, the returning officer, Mr. Chris Orji expressed gratitude to all delegates who conducted themselves properly to ensure the success of the electoral process.

The Returning Officer said Hassan scored 278 votes to defeat two other contestants, Mr.Isa IgaDobi and Mrs. Constance Amadi.

He said Iga-Dobi secured 116 votes, while Amadi got 36 votes after the exercise.

“I am most grateful to all security personnel for their commitment to the security of lives throughout the exercise.

“Also, I thank all aspirants, delegates and officials for conducting themselves properly during the exercise.

“With the power vested on me as Returning Officer, I hereby declare Alhaji Sokodobo Hassan the winner of the PDP in FCT for the 2019 House Representative elections,” he said.

The party adopted the indirect primaries with delegates casting their votes from the four Area Councils.

Meanwhile, the two defeated House of Reps aspirants accepted the results in good faith and promised to work with the candidate for the success of the party to ensure its victory in 2019 general elections.

