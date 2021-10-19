Hate diminishes, love enriches us, Uba Sani speaks on Eid-el-Maulud





The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has urged Muslim faithful to seize the opportunity of the Eid-el-Maulud celebration to “re-embrace the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in order to heal our communities and rebuild the badly damaged local economies.”

The lawmaker made this known in his annual Maulidin-Nabiy message to Muslims in Nigeria in general and his constituents in particular.

Expressing his deep concerns over the current state of the nation, the lawmaker noted: “We lost it as a people when we stopped recognizing and celebrating our common humanity. Peace and harmony departed from our communities when we banished the spirits of love, tolerance, patience and perseverance and replaced them with the destructive spirit of hate.”



He explained that as a consequence, “our communities became centres of bloodletting instead of oasis of peace, when we allowed conflict entrepreneurs to manipulate us and set us against each other” and pointed out that, “since we fell prey to manipulators, it has been a tale of woes for us. No progress. Only weeping.”

He therefore urged the people to use the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) to make peace with one another across tribe, religion and other social divides, adding that “we are one people before God. Mutual respect and love will renew us and restore our communities. Hate diminishes us and erodes all the progress we have made.”

He also urge communities across the nation to set up Peace Volunteer teams that will provide youths the avenues for forging understanding, tackling conflicts, promoting peace and friendship, stressing that “effective interaction and dialogue will definitely shorten the shadow of distrust and ensure peace and harmony in our communities.”



The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial institutions touched on the increasing fortunes of Kaduna State under Elrufai thus : “Our dear Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is not only reinventing the economy of Kaduna State through massive infrastructural development, he is making strenuous efforts to rebuild peace in the State. The Kaduna State Peace Commission set up by Governor El-Rufai and dedicated to peace promotion through inclusive dialogue must be supported by our people.” He then said the Commission deserves all the possible support to enable it resolve age -long conflicts and forge understanding amongst the people, stressing that “there is indeed no alternative to peace”.

The Senator then extended his heartfelt salute to “my dear constituents, the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone on this joyous occasion”, describing them as having been wonderful.



“I deeply appreciate you. I crave your continued support. Better things are on the way for you. Happy Eid-el-Maulud”, he said.