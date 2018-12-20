Hate speech on social media threatening 2019 polls – CITAD 

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD has

raised fresh alarm that the persistent hate speech on social media is

currently threatening the conduct of the much-awaited 2019 general

elections.

Raising the alarm at its monthly press conference in Kano yesterday,

CITAD Coordinator, Hate Speech Project, Malam Hamza Ibrahim said the

last few months have been alarming as far as the spread of hate

speeches on the social media was concerned, adding that the rise in

ethnic, religious and election-related hate speech points to clear

polarisation and intolerance.

According to him, between October 1 and November 30, four hundred and

forty three (443) hate speeches were tracked on Facebook, Twitter,

Websites of conventional and online newspapers and the hate speeches

comprised religious-based, ethnic based, election-related,

farmers-herdsmen based, Biafra agitation and the host of others.

He however stated that in October 2018, two hundred and fifty

two(252) hate speeches were captured, out of the number, one hundred

and forty five (145) were ethnic based, fifty six (56) religious

based, twenty eight(28) election-related, seventeen(17) Biafra

related, three(3) farmers-herdsmen (3) , two(2) gender based and one

(1) access to resources related one.

He pointed out that CITAD had also noted with concern that the volume

of hate speech in hard copy newspapers was minimal and that their

websites gave fertile ground for exchange of hate speeches among their

readers stressing that condoning illegal practice especially in the

media was highly dangerous not only to elections but to national

unity, peace and development.

