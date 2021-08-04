Hausa community denounce membership of TOP, declare support for Oyetola



The Hausa community in Osun State, Wednesday, denounced the membership of a splinter group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared their support for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.



The group at a press conference addressed by its spokesperson in Osogbo, Alh Umar kotonkoro, described as ‘mere rumour’, insinuation that they belonged to an APC caucus, ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP).

Kotonkoro who was flanked by other Seriki Hausas in different towns in Osun, stated that the position of one Imam Bashir, a former Senior Special Assistant to the former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, that Hausa Community in Osun are supporting a splinter group within APC to slim the chance of Governor Oyetola for second term, was his personal decision.



“After a critical review of the issue and wide consultations with Sheriki Hausas in the three Senatorial Districts and 69 Local Government and Local Council Development Authority, we decided to alert the whole world and the entire Hausa community about this false impression and lies not to allow it to feaster for so long because culturally and religiously, we are not known for double standard and political inconsistency.



“We are bold to say that such position in a trending video of Imam Bashir only represent his personal opinion which is not in any way represent the reality and position of Hausa Community in Osun. Imam Bashir is only pursuing his personal political agenda which in our own opinion is to the detriment of Hausa community that has enjoyed tremendous support from the current administration.



“We say equivocally that we have strong confidence in the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and we shall continue to rally support for him till and after the July 16, 2022 election when we are so confident that he will be declare victoriously.



“Governor Oyetola has shown humility, tolerance and accommodation in leadership that has earned him a second term in our heart and soul. As Hausa community, we have enjoyed unprecedented business patronage from Governor Oyetola apart from swift responses to security issues that has to do with the protection of our businesses, life and properties in all part of the state.



“As Hausa’s, we have no fear to leave and transact businesses in any part of the state as a result of the responsible leadership of Governor Oyetola who has shown to us that it is possible for a political leader in Nigeria to completely downplay the ethnicity and religion in governance and resources distribution despite the ethnic complexity of Nigeria.



“Political decision is about the stake of the majority and we are confident about our future in Osun under the leadership of Governor Oyetola, he has demonstrated honesty, integrity, tolerance and transparency in leadership, therefore, we unequivocally endorse and declare our total support for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola second term.”



The group also promised to mobilize for Oyetola to ensure the actualisation of his second term.