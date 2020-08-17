Hausa/Fulani community lays claim to Southern Kaduna, wants own chiefdom

The Hausa-Fulani and Muslim community of Southern Kaduna have debunked allegations of genocide against the Christian natives, as well as claims that Hausa-Fulani Muslims are minority and settlers in the area.

Reacting to the spate of killings in the area, the Hausa-Fulani community said facts had been distorted for too long against them, claiming the “Christian militia of Southern Kaduna have grand plan to eliminate Muslims from the area.”

Addressing journalists Sunday in Kaduna, the Hausa-Fulani community made up of Coalition of United Muslim Group, Kaduna state, Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna, Nasihatu Ahlizzaman Southern Kaduna Muslim Forum and Zumunta Youth Development, Kasuwan Magani, said Muslims constituted 40% of the Southern Kaduna population, and Hausa-Fulani were majority of the about 30 tribes in the area.

Leader of the group, Imam Kabir Kasim Kafanchan, also claimed that the Hausa Fulani were the original owners of the area called Southern Kaduna.

He said major Christian tribes laying claims to the area originally migrated from other northern states like Kano, Bauchi and Taraba states.

Imam Kafanchan asked the Kaduna State House of Assembly to enact a law stopping Hausa-Fulani from being referred to as settlers in Southern Kaduna, while calling on the state government to create chiefdoms for them in places like Kasuwan Magani, Kachia and Zango Urban, which he said were founded by the Hausa-Fulani.

“There are about 30 ethnic groups in the eight LGAs that make us Southern Kaduna, among which include: Hausa-Fulani, Jaba (Ham), Atyap (Kataf), Kadara (Adara), Baju (Kaje) in addition to Nigerians from other parts of the country. The Muslims constitute about 40% while the Christians have 60% of the population.

“Most of the major towns in Southern Kaduna were founded by Hausa Fulani. For example, Zango, Kachia, Unguwan Rimi, Zankuwa, Kagarko, Jere and Jama’a (Kafanchan). Hausa-Fulani are the largest single tribe in Southern Kaduna. In spite of this, they are always targets. Muslims are always referred to as settlers, while it is historically on record that Southern Kaduna was founded by Fulani tribe called KACHECHERE.

“The tribes in Southern Kaduna migrated from other parts of the country. Some came in the morning, some in the afternoon and others in the evening. The Bajju or Kaje migrated from Bauchi, Atyap (Kataf) migrated from Kargi – the East part of Zaria; Kaninkon and Kagoma from Taraba; Jaba and Koro from Kano etc.

“It is also on record that, the ancient town of Kauru and Kajuru were as old as Zaria city founded by Hausa-Fulani. While Jema’a emirate was founded by the Hausa-Fulani in 1810, Zango town which was also founded by Hausa-Fulani, has been in existence right from West African Trans Sahara trade. Kagarko and Jere were also founded by the Hausa-Fulani as well as Kachia.

“We hereby debunked (sic) the claims of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) of its personal interest, that its members are the only indigenes of Southern Kaduna. The 2011 post-election violence which led to the killings of over 2,000 persons, many of them transhumance Fulani herdsmen, metamorphosed into subsequent skirmishes and recent conflicts in the area.

“We wish to remind the world that, 2011 post-election violence was planned to eliminate the Muslims in Southern Kaduna area. We cannot easily forget the genocide that took place in Zonkwa, Unguwan Rimi, Matsirga, Kagoro, Madakiya, Kasuwan Magani, Kachia, Gidan Maga, Kwoi, Kafanchan, Maraban Rido, Gonin Gora, Chawai. It is sad to note that thousands of Muslims were killed and massacred in cold blood at Southern Kaduna.

“The sponsors and perpetrators of these killings should be traced and be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others. Political elite, religious leaders and elders of Southern Kaduna should stop playing politics with the lives and properties of the Muslims in Southern Kaduna,” the Hausa-Fulani further said.

SOKAPU kicks

In a reaction to the call by the Hausa/Fulani community, SOKAPU National Chairman, Jonathan Asake, described the demands as outrageous and inordinate.

He said this was not the first time they would be coming up with fictitious figures of their population.

Speaking to Blueprint Sunday night, Asake said: “Majority of those causing chaos in Southern Kaduna and making these outrageous and inordinate claims are not from Kaduna state, they are from other states. We know their origin, they are from Katsina, Kano, Sokoto and other states.

“We have been seeing all types of claims with the coming of (Nasir) el-Rufai as governor of Kaduna state. I won’t be surprised if they wake up tomorrow to say Kaduna state belonged to them. They have been coming up with fictitious figures of their population in Southern Kaduna. We are watching.”

The SOKAPU leader who claimed Governor el-Rufai “is encouraging them” also said: “They have become more brazen with their claims since el-Rufai became governor. I don’t know why these issues are coming up now.”

Kaduna women

Meanwhile, the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) and the Nigerian Women Mediators Network (NWMN), have urged governments at all levels to serve with compassion and ensure sustainable peace in the country.

Their call followed the incessant attacks and resultant loss of lives and properties in Kaduna state.

They have also called on the government to bring the perpetrators of the violence to book.

Speaking at a one-day consultative dialogue with women leaders in the state, the programme convener, Hajia Lantana Abdullahi Bako, said it was necessary to establish the NWMN network office in Kaduna state to educate stakeholders in the conflict.

She said the move was the only way to achieve peaceful coexistence in the state.

Bako said there was the need to identify influential women mediators for inclusion into the network, pointing out that it would go a long way toward identifying conflict issues that required urgent attention with a view to finding permanent solutions.

She said the organisation was working to bring together women of political, philosophical and religious backgrounds determined to make known the causes of war and work for permanent peace.

The programme convener also explained that the high level of insecurity and the prevalence of violence in the state and other parts of Nigeria coupled with the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, had become a source of worry to all.

She said the programme would create a safe space for women to share experiences and co-create knowledge towards enhancing a better society devoid of differences that would be detrimental to development,

Participants at the dialogue also jointly identified IDPs in some host communities to offer them support in the provision of relief materials.

NAF deploys Special Forces

And in an effort to restore normalcy in the troubled Southern Kaduna, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Sunday deployed an additional 32 special forces to support Operation Safe Haven in the area.

Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Air Training Command Kaduna, AVM Musa Mukhtar, told newsmen in Kaduna that the deployment was in response to the directive of Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar for NAF to support the ongoing operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the troops deployed two officers, 28 soldiers and two medical staff.

Mukhtar said: “We are part of the support element going to Southern Kaduna to support the operation safe haven from the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces.”

“I call on the troops to be disciplined, remain focused and respect human rights as they go about their operations.

“We have Operation Thunder Strike, which is domiciled in Kaduna to take care of the North-west axis, this means the airpower will be originated from there.

“We also intend to carry out our civil-military relation hopefully by next week and send a medical team from our hospitals.”

Mukhtar said the operation would be as long as necessary, adding that there was already a contingent of the defence special forces deployed in Southern Kaduna to restore peace in the area.

“We also have an air component Commander to coordinate the airpower aspect,” he added.

The AOC called on the residents of Southern Kaduna to avail the troops all necessary and genuine information that would assist in the successful execution of the operation.

“We will process the information and find out its true nature and then act,” he assured.

Mukhtar also called on residents to give the military all the necessary cooperation, saying “we are there to assist the civil populace and not to harm them.”