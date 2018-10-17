Hauwa’s execution: Reps urge speedy negotiation for other hostages

The House of Representatives has urged the executive arm of government to, as a matter of urgency, commence further negotiation for safe release of the remaining hostages held by the Boko Haram sect.

The call came following the gruesome execution of another voluntary health worker, Hauwa Liman by the sect, which has reportedly vowed to keep Leah Sharibu, one of the Dapchi school girls abducted by the group, as slave.

The House, which observed a minute silence in honour of Liman yesterday, also asked the government to intensify efforts in collaborating with other countries, with a view to acquiring advanced technology for terrorism related information gathering, as well as full satellite imagery devices that can help in the fight against terrorism.

A member, Hon. Chike Okafor, had in a motion moved under matters of urgent public importance, recalled the abduction of the female health workers who were volunteers attending to the needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) since March 1, 2018 at Rann, a community in Kala Balge local government area of Borno state.

The lawmaker lamented that ‘‘despite the negotiation initiated by the federal government for the safe release of these innocent Nigerians, the Boko Haram sect tow this part of tragic execution,’’ adding Leah Sharibu and Alice Loksha were yet in the captivity of the sect.

Liman, an aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was reportedly executed in defiance to appeal by the ICRC.

The House also in its resolution, called on Nigeria’s development partners not to relent in supporting the country in its counterterrorism efforts.

