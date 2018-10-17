Hauwa’s murder must not go unpunished – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh Atiku Abubakar has discribed the murder of aids worker, Hauwa Leman has a crime against humanity that must not go unpunished.

Atiku in a statement through its Presidential Campaign Organisation yesterday, condemned in totality, the brutal murder of aids worker, Hauwa Leman by the branch of Boko Haram styling itself as Islamic West Africa Province, ISWAP, after the expiration of the deadline given to them by the Federal Government to free her and her colleague who was herself earlier killed.

Continuing, the statement read “this inhuman act is a crime against humanity and Atiku Abubakar wishes to ensure first the parents of Hauwa Leman and Saifura Khorsa, and all Nigerians, that he will do everything within his powers to ensure that justice is served to those who committed this heinous act.

“While nothing can bring her back, the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation wishes to ensure the family of the innocents, whose lives have been brutally cut short, that we will continue to work with our partners in Nigeria and the international community to ensure that those who are still in the captivity of the terrorists and their allies are rescued alive.

“We pray to Almighty God to grant the family fortitude and succour in these trying times.

We also pray for God to be with our security forces and grant them every advantage of the enemies of our nation.

“Finally, we call on all Nigerians to continue to support the gallant men and women of our armed forces, as they take the battle to the terrorists and their sponsors.

Nigeria will prevail because the victory of good over evil is a settled issue.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

