Hawthorn Suites visits, gifts City of Refuge Motherless Home

As part of it international house-keeping week, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Thursday donated some items to the City of Refuge Motherless Home Durumi, Abuja.

The donation, according to the organisation, was to help keep the children safe from sicknesses and diseases, especially in this season of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham General Manager Alain Salameh announced this when he led the management team to the orphanage.

Besides the children’s health needs, the organisation also presented them with various food items and several others.

Speaking at the event, Salameh said: “This is part of our community support to take care of the children and also make them feel wanted in the society not leaving the festive season like Christmas out of our routine.

“All we’re doing is to try and make the children happy despite all odds. The children will find themselves in a conducive environment. As you can see, we’re here with both provisions, cleaning items and also paintings for the compound.

“It will surprise you to know that we all are here as staff of the hotel, not to just contribute but to also do the work ourselves like cooking, sweeping, mopping, cleaning of the environment and toilet including your kitchen and above all beautify the environment by painting it because amongst us are professionals who know how to do this work well.”

Earlier, the company’s human resource manager, Mr. Usman Isah, said his team decided to contribute to the orphanage as part of their contribution to developing the society and Nigeria at large.

This, he said, would mark a giant stride towards supporting the less privileged in the country and making them feel important in the society and not left out

“Partaking in the face-lifting at the orphanage home, like you can see what we have brought here to support your welfare. And we are here with our house keeping team to beautify and keep the environment clean for the safety of all, especially the children here,” Isah said.

In her brief remarks, the orphanage’s representative thanked the donors for their gesture. ‘

She said: “Integrity is the key word in every relationship and that Hawthorn suites and their team have lived up to the task. The entire members of the orphanage are grateful for identifying with us among several other orphanages, especially in this pandemic season.

“We thank you for keeping to your promise, we have nothing to give you but to say thank you and the good lord bless you all richly.”

