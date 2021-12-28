Hayab hails Chawai monarch on peace, tranquility

The Country Director, Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, has commended the Chief of Chawai, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad and the people of the chiefdom for enthroning peace and tranquility in the area.

Reverend Hayab gave the commendation in Ungwan Magaji and Kiffin Chawai communities, during the celebration and prayers for sustainable peace and security of in Kauru local government, organised by Chawai Chiefdom and Kauru Peace and Reconciliation Committee.

He noted that the Global Peace Foundation has been interacting with the leaders and different groups in Chawai chiefdom since the place became a beehive of crises, with the view to finding normalcy and lasting solutions.

According to him, this informed the coming together of the people in order to address their common needs and challenges towards a covenant of mutual respect and understanding under the leadership of their chief.

He thanked The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for its support to Global Peace Foundation on its building a global network of grassroots leaders to develop community, national and regional peace building models.

He added that USAID has given Global Peace Foundation an extension of additional six months to continue its campaign on value-based peace building and conflict prevention, which has prompted them to organise training on financial literacy for selected members of cooperative societies, and at the end of which seed money would be provided for them.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Northern Coordinator, Sheik Abdullahi Halliru Maraya, expressed joy over the return of peace in the area, which according to him is victory to all the people of the area.

In an address, the chairman of Kauru local government area, Alhaji Bashir Dawaki commended Global Peace Foundation’s initiative for augmenting the state and local governments’ efforts in ensuring peaceful coexistence all over the area.

Represented by the vice chairman, Mohammed Augustine Baye, Dawaki underscored the importance of Global Peace Foundation’s efforts in restoring hope and mutual trust among the people of the local government and urged the people to sustain the tempo which without, there would not be any meaningful development.

In his address, the Chief of Chawai, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad, expressed gratitude to God for making the chiefdom secured.

.

